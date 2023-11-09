Entergy Texas Partners With United Way To Expand West Port Arthur Community Garden

(MENAFN- 3BL) PORT ARTHUR, Texas, November 13, 2023 /3BL/ - As part of its commitment to help improve lives and build stronger communities, Entergy Texas contributed $75,000 to the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County to support the expansion of the West Port Arthur Community Garden. The garden, located at 601 West 8th Street, aims to create a vibrant and sustainable space where community members can come together to grow fresh produce, learn about sustainable gardening practices, and foster a sense of community pride. Entergy Texas' contribution will help build a greenhouse, allowing year-round production and additional educational workshops.

“The garden offers an enormous benefit to the community, especially the focus on food insecurities,” said United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County CEO Janie Johnson.“We are grateful to Entergy Texas for this grant that will enable us to expand our impact. Community gardens can grow so much more than plants, they help grow the community.”

The garden opened in 2019 with the idea of providing an environment for residents to work, nourish and harvest food for their tables. It currently has 35 raised beds, 25 that are adopted by community members as private gardens. The remaining 10 beds were adopted by the United Way to help support the growth of the garden and its impact to the community.

“Everyone should have access to healthy food year-round, which is why we are committed to working with our local community partners to support programs that help provide nourishing meals to families in Southeast Texas,” said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service for Entergy Texas.“Supporting this amazing project in Port Arthur provides countless educational opportunities and helps enrich the next generation.”

Entergy Texas and the United Way of Mid & South Jefferson County held a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the expansion of the community garden. Students from the local Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club learned more about the benefits of the garden and received a hands-on lesson about how to prepare soil, dig safely, and properly care for a plant. State Representative Christian Manuel, Port Arthur Mayor Thurman Bartie and Deputy District Director for U.S. Representative Randy Weber's Office Blake Hopper attended the ceremony as well to show support.

