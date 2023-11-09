Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Light Rainfall In Capital City, AQI Still In 'Severe' Category

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Delhi Air Pollution LIVE Updates: Several parts of Delhi-NCR received light rainfall on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, bringing a much-needed respite from the increased air pollution in the national capital. This came amid the Delhi government's ongoing efforts to implement the idea of 'artificial rain' through cloud seeding which will be attempted around November 20 to curtail the pollution situation in the city.
The overall air quality has again slipped into the 'severe' category despite light rainfall in the capital city. The national capital's AQI stood at 407 at 6 am on Friday, as per the data by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category Delhi government has also fielded ministers to ensure the implementation of anti-pollution measures. Several ministers were seen on Thursday inspecting different areas and borders connecting Delhi to neighboring states tuned for Delhi, NCR Air Pollution LIVE News Updates.
