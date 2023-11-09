Israel-Hamas War LIVE Updates: 'Don't Seek To Occupy, Govern Gaza,' Says Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Israel-Hamas war LIVE updates: In the latest developments of the Israel and Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, the former has agreed to allow a 4-hour humanitarian pause each day in combat operations in the region, according to US President Joe Biden. However, some reports have suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected the claim. Meanwhile, some 80,000 people fled northern Gaza on Thursday as Israelis forces intensified its attack against Hamas militants in the region. Israel claimed its forces captured a Hamas stronghold in northern Gaza after a 10-hour battle yesterday. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the number of Palestinians killed in Gaza has risen to 10,818 its latest update Thursday, the ministry said the figure includes 4,412 children and 2,198 women all the latest updates on the Israel-Hamas war here
MENAFN09112023007365015876ID1107404471
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.