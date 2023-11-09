Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli’S 2Nd Pregnancy Confirmed? Actress Spotted At A Hotel Lobby In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Celebrity actress Anushka Sharma and cricket player Virat Kohli have been blissfully married for the past six years, and they are happy parents to their daughter Vamika. But the news of the Bollywood actress and well-known cricket player's alleged second pregnancy has made headlines. It's interesting to note that Anushka Sharma recently showed off her growing baby bulge while outing with her husband Virat Kohli.

Are Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting their second child?

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen strolling hand in hand as they head out on a date in a new video that has gone viral on social media. The actress from Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, wearing a black schiffli short dress with balloon sleeves, looked stunning as always in the video. Fans of the actress were drawn to her noticeable baby belly, though.

The video implies that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are actually ready to have their second kid, very soon, even if the pair hasn't responded to the reports of their second pregnancy yet.

The well-known cricket player, who could be seen in the video clutching his devoted wife's hand, looked dapper as ever while sporting enormous grey pants with light grey trousers below. A black cap, a pair of white trainers and his signature spectacles finished Kohli's ensemble.



Anushka and Virat's love story



The well-known cricket player and Bollywood actress exchanged vows on December 11, 2017, following several years of romance. Only the couple's family members and a select group of close friends attended the highly private ceremony that took place in Italy.



On January 11, 2021, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had their first child, a daughter they named Vamika. The famous couple has always taken care to preserve their little daughter's privacy and has opted not to post any of her images on social media.