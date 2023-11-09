Ed Freedman's Stable Road Foundation Announces $1 Million Donation To GEM For Maui Fire Relief

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MAUI, Hawaii–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ed Freedman's Stable Road Foundation has announced a $1 million donation to Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), an award-winning nonprofit, to support rebuilding efforts on Maui following catastrophic summer wildfires.





Stable Road Foundation's donation will support GEM's distribution of care kits and supplies from the Westside Distribution Hub in Kahana. Over 170,000 kits have been given to families in need, along with $393,000 in cash cards, $96,000 worth of tools, and $94,000 in rent abatement checks. Stable Road Foundation and GEM are also planning to launch additional projects in the near future.

“GEM is a perfect partner to help us build a bridge to Maui's sustainable future,” says Ed Freedman, founder of Stable Road Foundation.“They're the leading experts in disaster relief, and they bring years of experience. Together we're working with local leaders to meet the needs of Maui's communities, and our goal is to continue to raise funds for these important projects so that local people can feel the impact.”

Staff from Stable Road Foundation and GEM have been working at sites around the island to distribute supplies, assess needs, and speak with local residents. The local connections and resources of Stable Road Foundation have been immediately put to use thanks to the expertise of GEM.

Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) was founded in 2010 to provide disaster relief to communities in need around the world. Over the years, the organization has conducted 355 missions in 52 countries. It is one of the few nonprofits in the world to hold a 99% rating on Charity Navigator.

“The partnership between Stable Road Foundation and Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) is the complete embodiment of the work GEM does around the world,” says Michael Capponi, founder of GEM.“We strive to empower communities with partnerships that are strategic and local. Here in Maui, Stable Road Foundation and GEM have formed that exact idea, and will make a meaningful and lasting impact for years to come.”

To support Stable Road Foundation's efforts to rebuild Maui, please donate to the Help Maui Rebuild fund. The Foundation will match all gifts up to $500,000, doubling the impact of each donation.

Stable Road Foundation is also committed to supporting Maui through other projects, such as distributing water purification machines. Two machines have already been purchased, and the Foundation continues to assess community needs.