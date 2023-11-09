New Record: SBU Special Forces Defeat 20 Enemy Targets Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 'White Wolf' unit of the Special Operations Center 'A' of the Security Service of Ukraine hit 20 enemy targets overnight.

The Security Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"A new record from the Security Service of Ukraine's 'White Wolf' Special Forces unit: 20 destroyed targets overnight. Our Special Forces officers made a real hell for the Russian occupiers. And dispelled the darkness with the fire of burnt enemy equipment," the statement reads.

Ukrainian warriors destroyed Russian advanced air defense missile system in Tavria direction

The destroyed equipment included eight tanks, three Msta-S self-propelled artillery systems, three D-30 howitzers, and one armored personnel carrier. Five fortifications with at least 17 Russian infantrymen were also destroyed.

As reported, the Air Defense Unit of Mykolaiv paratroopers shot down three Russian unmanned aerial vehicles - two SuperCam and one ZALA.