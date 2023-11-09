(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) 9 International & Local Championships Boost Dubai's Status as Destination of Challenge Sports







The Emirate of Dubai continues to host further sports challenges & obstacle races, aiming to boost the Emirate's status as a favorite global destination and a city where challenge sports are hosted.



In this regard, Dubai will witness the organization of 9 local & international championships in various challenge sports taking place at different locations in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council. The challenge sports vary among the desert, mud, water, ice & mountain challenges and will attract thousands of professionals & amateurs of multi-nationalities & different physical levels from UAE & overseas.



Mud Challenge:



Top on the list of these sports championships is the Mud Challenge, one of the most famous obstacle races, which will take place on 11th & 12th Nov. 2023 at Jebel Ali Track in Al-Barsha and will be organized by the Tough Mudder International Co.; a remarkable entity that is specialized in the organization of sports events & adventures.

Participants in the Mud Challenge will compete in three categories; these are: 10 km, 5 km & 1.5 km.



The 10 km race is allocated for contestants of 14 years old & above who need to surpass more than 20 various obstacles to reach the finishing line, while the 5 km race will be competed by amateurs of 13 years old & above who will surpass 13 various obstacles. The 1.5 km race is allocated for children of 6 to 12 years old.



Those who are desirous to participate in the Challenge can join the free training sessions taking place at Dubai Digital Park in Dubai Silicon Oasis as part of preparations for the competition and to test their readiness & physical abilities of endurance during the race. Registration door is open through the official website of the event: Toughest Spartan Race:



Hatta will host the Spartan Race, one of the toughest endurance races in the globe, which will be held on 25th & 26th Nov. among the mountains & valleys of the wonderful areas of Hatta. Racers will compete in three different distances; these are: the 21 km Half Marathon for Professionals / 10 km Super Race / 5 km Sprint Race besides Children Race.



The Toughest Spartan Race comprises three main challenges, as follows: Spartan Sprint for amateurs & professionals / Spartan Beast for professionals; the toughest ever race which will be held with participation of competent contestants who are able to surpass such obstacles & complete the race until the finishing line / Juniors Spartan, allocated for children from 4 to 15 years old.



Various Obstacle Races:



The Spartan Sprint extends to 5 km, where the fastest racer is expected to reach the finishing point within 40 minutes. This race is the shortest, and it is convenient for all athletes of the various categories including beginners & amateurs. It comprises 20 to 23 obstacles; the most eminent of which are the mud, fire, walls & barbed wires. Participants can complete the race within normal speed as per each contestant's ability.



The 21 km Spartan Beast comprises 30 to 35 obstacles, and the fastest contestant in this race is expected to reach the finishing line within three hours. It is the toughest race as it tests contestants' ability of endurance, persistence & focusing too.



The 1.5 Juniors' Race is allocated for children & juniors of 4 to 15 years old. The race focuses on the team play, fun & moving through mud. It contains 7 to 14 obstacles aiming to make children active and aware of collaboration & principles of teamwork. It also encourages children to exercise sport & physical activities via jumping, running & playing at mud. Registration door is open through the website: .



The sports events list comprises several other challenges, to take place in 2024; the most eminent of which are: Snow Challenge, Water Challenge (Aqua Fun), Desert Challenge, Government Games, Aventura Women's Challenge, Concore Challenge and Sandstorm Challenge.



DSC gives special consideration to the challenge sports which have acquired great popularity with remarkable increase in the numbers of those who exercise these sports in the country & the region in general in collaboration with several national entities.



It is worth mentioning that the Emirate of Dubai has become a favorite global destination for the organization of challenge sports championships.









