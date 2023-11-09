(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Polimoda Partners with Arab Fashion Council to Offer Exclusive Scholarship Giveaway









The Italian fashion school welcomes aspiring students from across the GCC to participate and win a fully paid scholarship for a Master in Fashion Brand Management commencing in April 2024 and additional tutoring sessions for Personal Branding.





Dubai, UAE, 8 November 2023: The Arab Fashion Council and Polimoda, one of the world's leading fashion schools, have joined forces to announce a groundbreaking collaboration. With a mission to nurture the next generation of fashion talent with world-class education to deserving individuals within the fashion sector, the AFC and Polimoda have pledged to offer a fully paid scholarship to aspiring fashion professionals from across the GCC for the Masters in Fashion Brand Management Program commencing in April 2024. The partnership brings together two influential entities in the fashion world to create a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, opening the doors for the winner to embark on a transformative journey alongside international students at Polimoda's renowned campus in Florence, Italy.



Polimoda has long been at the forefront of fashion education, covering design and business management courses. As part of this collaboration with the Arab Fashion Council, Polimoda's scholarship will provide an extraordinary chance for ambitious individuals to pursue their dreams in the fashion industry.





Speaking on the occasion, Jacob Abrian, Founder and CEO of Arab Fashion Council said, 'The Arab Fashion Council is dedicated to supporting talent in the fashion world, and our partnership with Polimoda reflects this commitment. We are excited to join forces with Polimoda to offer this unique opportunity for aspiring fashion professionals to further their education and career prospects.'

'We are honored to partner with the Arab Fashion Council in offering this exclusive scholarship opportunity. This collaboration underscores our commitment to nurturing the next generation of fashion leaders and providing them with the essential tools to excel in the industry.' said Massimiliano Giornetti, Director of Polimoda.





Application Process and Eligibility Criteria

Prospective students will undergo a selective application process that considers not only academic credentials but also individual potential. To apply, candidates must select the Polimoda Master Course in Fashion Brand Management (April 2024 edition) and complete the application form on Polimoda's website. Candidates will be asked to provide proof of English proficiency (B2 required). The admission committee, composed of Polimoda's Head of Department, Department Supervisor, two Course Leading Teachers, and Arab Fashion Council representatives, will assess candidates based on merits, curriculum vitae, and motivation letter, ultimately awarding the scholarship to the top-ranked candidate. The application period runs from November 1st, 2023, to December 1st, 2023 and a full list of documents required for the admission process is included on the Polimoda website.



Polimoda's Master in Fashion Brand Management

Polimoda's Master in Fashion Brand Management program, scheduled to commence in April 2024, is a testament to the institution's commitment to nurturing the next generation of fashion leaders. This visionary program equips students with the creative, strategic, and relational abilities needed to excel in the world of brand management. It delves into three core pillars: 'Vision,' exploring the relationships between humans, society, and industries; 'Management,' focusing on real-world business models through strategic marketing; and 'Communications,' teaching students to craft and deliver compelling brand narratives.

Taught by a faculty of seasoned industry professionals and enriched by international guest lecturers, this intensive program comprises 700 contact hours and allows students to earn 80 academic credits. Upon completion, graduates are well-prepared for diverse roles in brand management across the fashion industry and beyond.