Dubai Health Authority Continues Seasonal Influenza Vaccination Campaign







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, November 9 2023: The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) is continuing its extensive campaign to vaccinate against seasonal influenza in various government departments, private schools, and labour accommodations in the Emirate of Dubai.



The campaign, which will run until the end of February, is part of the ongoing efforts by the DHA to enhance the health security of the community and reduce the spread of infectious diseases.



Influenza is a common illness during the winter season and can cause serious symptoms that affect daily life.



Dr. Butti Al Suwaidi, a Public Health Specialist at the Dubai Health Authority, emphasised on the importance of this campaign, which is part of the national campaign implemented by various health authorities in the country to vaccinate against seasonal influenza.



As part of the campaign, public health professionals also provide medical advice and guidance on the importance of the vaccine to avoid negative complications of influenza, especially for those who are at higher risk of infection.



Dr. Al Suwaidi explained the efforts carried out by DHA's Public Health Protection Department, to protect the community from infectious diseases, including seasonal influenza, and to take necessary preventive measures to limit its spread and protect the health of individuals in the community. He urged individuals in the community to take the initiative to receive the influenza vaccine, especially those who are at higher risk of infection and its complications.



This includes pregnant women, children aged 6 months to 5 years, elderly individuals above the age of 65, individuals with chronic medical conditions such as heart, lung, kidney, liver diseases, chronic blood disorders, and others, as well as healthcare workers.