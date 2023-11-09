Mykolaiv Paratroopers Shoot Down Three Russian Drones In One Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air defense unit of Mykolaiv paratroopers has shot down three Russian drones, including two SuperCams and a ZALA, in one day.

The Command of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy is constantly trying to conduct aerial reconnaissance in the near rear of the Ukrainian paratroopers, using unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level for this purpose. However, the air defense units of the 79th Air Assault Brigade stand in the way of the Russian invaders," the post reads.

The Ukrainian Air Assault Forces said that in one day anti-aircraft paratroopers had destroyed three UAVs of the operational and tactical level.

"Five days ago, two more enemy drones were destroyed by paratroopers of the 79th Brigade: a Zala and a SuperCam. The total number of downed enemy 'birds' is five UAVs within five days," the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces said.

