               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Why Are Dead And Dying Seabirds Washing Up On Our Beaches In Their Hundreds?


11/9/2023 9:05:53 PM
Author: Lauren Roman

(MENAFN- The Conversation) In October and November, horrified beachgoers often find dead and dying muttonbirds washing up in an event called a seabird“wreck”.
The Conversation

MENAFN09112023000199003603ID1107404337

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search