Why Are Dead And Dying Seabirds Washing Up On Our Beaches In Their Hundreds?

Author: Lauren Roman

( MENAFN - The Conversation) In October and November, horrified beachgoers often find dead and dying muttonbirds washing up in an event called a seabird“wreck”.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.