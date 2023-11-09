Turkmenistan And Iran Customs Services Explore Enhanced Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 10. Representatives
of the state customs services of Turkmenistan and Iran discussed
issues of strengthening cooperation within the framework of
meetings held on November 6 at the Sarakhs-Sarakhs checkpoints on
the border of the two countries, Trend reports.
According to the official information of the State Customs
Service of Turkmenistan, the parties discussed issues of customs
clearance of goods around the clock at this border checkpoint, as
well as the exchange of preliminary information.
The first part of the meeting took place on the territory of
Iran, and then in the afternoon, the delegations moved to
Turkmenistan's side to continue negotiations.
During the visit, the Iranian side got acquainted with the work
and infrastructure of the customs post of Turkmenistan, inspected
the halls of entry and exit, and also got acquainted with the
functioning of the installed X-ray equipment.
In addition, a separate meeting of the joint working group of
Turkmen and Iranian customs departments was conducted to implement
the Joint Action Plan for 2023-2024, which was signed by the
parties in May of this year.
Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has been actively growing its customs
industry in recent years, with an emphasis on modernizing
infrastructure, customs procedures, and streamlining the border for
international trade. This commitment to current standards and
efficiency in customs activities adds to the region's trade and
economic progress by strengthening cooperation with foreign
partners, particularly Iran.
MENAFN09112023000187011040ID1107404130
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.