Umerov, Lecornu Discuss Localization Of Defense Production In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu discussed the extension of cooperation in the defense sector and the localization of arms production in Ukraine.
The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.
Among other things, the parties spoke of continued military assistance to Ukraine.
According to Umerov, this will strengthen Ukraine's defense in the short and long term.
A reminder that France's firearm manufacturing company, Verney-Carron, signed a contract to supply EUR 36 million worth of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
MENAFN09112023000193011044ID1107404128
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.