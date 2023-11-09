Umerov, Lecornu Discuss Localization Of Defense Production In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In a phone call, Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov and French Armed Forces Minister Sébastien Lecornu discussed the extension of cooperation in the defense sector and the localization of arms production in Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Among other things, the parties spoke of continued military assistance to Ukraine.

According to Umerov, this will strengthen Ukraine's defense in the short and long term.

A reminder that France's firearm manufacturing company, Verney-Carron, signed a contract to supply EUR 36 million worth of weapons to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

