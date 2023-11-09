Ukrainian Teenager Deported To Russia Seeks Zelensky's Help To Get Back Home

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bohdan Yermokhin, a 17-year-old orphan from Mariupol, who had been illegally deported by Russian occupiers to the territory of Russia, has requested aid from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to get back home.

The relevant video address was posted by Yermokhin's lawyer, Kateryna Bobrobska, on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“My name is Bohdan Yermokhin. I am in Russia now, and ask you, Volodymyr Oleksandrovych, to help me get back home,” Yermokhin said.

His lawyer asked the President of Ukraine to take personal charge of the process of bringing the Ukrainian teenager home.

A reminder that, since July 2022, Bohdan Yermokhin had made several unsuccessful attempts to return to Ukraine. Instead, he was forced to obtain a Russian passport.

On November 19, 2023, Yermokhin is turning 18 years old, and he has already been handed a military draft notice in Russia.

On April 19, 2023, Kateryna Bobrovska spoke of Yermokhin's case at the U.S. Congress.

Photo: social media