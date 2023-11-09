Following Recent Losses, Russia May Need To Reallocate SAM Systems From Distant Regions UK Intel

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Following last week's reported losses of several Russian SA-21 long range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) systems, new analysis suggests that, to maintain coverage over Ukraine, Russia will likely need to reallocate SAMs which are routinely protecting distant parts of Russia.

The relevant statement was made by the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom on the social media platform X , referring to the latest Defence Intelligence update, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Russia's premier long-range SAMs, such as SA-21, are capable of engaging targets at ranges of up to 400 kilometres.

Positioned at strategically important locations, as well as along Russia's borders, removing systems would almost certainly weaken Russia's air defence posture on its peripheries, the UK intelligence noted.

The analysts believe that the reallocation of strategic air defence assets would further demonstrate how the Ukraine conflict continues to overextend Russia's military and strains its ability to retain baseline defences across its vast area.

A reminder that, on November 8, 2023, Ukraine's Defense Forces eliminated 1,080 Russian occupiers and destroyed 15 enemy tanks.