Minister: Belgian Gov't Considering Recognizing Palestine As Independent State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Along with like-minded European countries, the Belgian government is currently also considering the possibility of recognising Palestine as an independent state and imposing a visa ban on violent and extremist Israeli settlers, Belgian Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez said on Thursday.

Gennez also reiterated her call for additional measures to stop the violence, Belgian news agency, Belga, reported.

"If Israel continues to bomb innocent civilians and does not heed repeated calls for a ceasefire, or at least a pause, then it is up to the international community to step up the pressure with countermeasures" she said.

Belgium will provide an additional 2 million euros (USD 2.1 million) in humanitarian aid to Gaza, she said.

The additional humanitarian aid comes on top of the 2 million euros already pledged by Belgium and is earmarked for the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA). (end)

