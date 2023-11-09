Death Toll In Gaza Rises To 10,818

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 9 (KUNA) - The health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that the death toll has amounted to 10,818 while the wounded since the 7th of October has reached 29,605, with an additional 13 deaths in the West Bank as of Thursday.

Spokesperson of the health authorities Dr. Ashraf Al-Qedra said since the aggressive attacks began the number of deaths ensuing adds up to 10,818 of which 4,412 are children, 2,918 women, and 667 elderly, as for the wounded 29,905 were victims.

He added, 2,650 individuals have been proclaimed missing with 1,400 children still under the search and rescue tasks since the attacks began, as for the recent attacks in the past few hours 20 massacres were conducted in the Gaza Strip resulting in 249 deaths.

The statement also mentioned the deaths resulting from the attacks on Jenin camp in the West Bank puts today's death toll at 13, following the raids earlier where snipers and drone attacks targeted a group of young men.

Another raid was implemented on Balata camp, east of Nablus leading to clashes which ended with three others wounded. (end)

ams









MENAFN09112023000071011013ID1107404075