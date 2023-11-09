Pakistan, Azerbaijan Discuss Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (KUNA) - Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar
Haq Kakar held a meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on Thursday and reviewed the progress in bilateral relations.
According to a statement issued by PM House, both leaders met to review the progress in bilateral relations especially in the domain of trade, defense and energy.
PM Kakar welcomed the announcement of direct flight operations of Azerbaijan Airline to Pakistan, terming it a positive development in people-to-people exchanges and to advance two-way business and tourism.
They discussed common challenges including Islamophobia and climate change and the critical role of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) to promote regional cooperation and collective prosperity.
Global and regional developments including the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and persistent Indian atrocities in Indian administered Kashmir were also discussed, said the statement.
The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, especially with respect to Karabakh.
Earlier in the day, addressing the 16th ECO Summit in Tashkent, PM Kakar stressed for making ECO more vibrant and efficient through accelerated reforms to realize its full potential.
He said a well-connected region can bring colossal economic and peace dividends for people, adding that the corridor based approach adopted by the ECO to maximize potential is a step in the right direction.
He said that the corridor projects will facilitate an enabling environment for the private sector to widen business and investment opportunities.
Terming operationalization of Istanbul-Tehran-Islamabad corridor a significant development, he said Pakistan is upgrading its rail and road infrastructure to facilitate trade with the neighbors and beyond.
He said it is imperative that more border crossing points in the ECO regional are notified so that trade operations are facilitated. He termed the role of Afghanistan as critical in regional connectivity saying that Projects such as CASA 1000, Trans Afghan railways, TAPI and others are strategic investments in a shared future.
He said Pakistan looks forward to working closely with other ECO countries towards the shared goal of building a peaceful, prosperous and interconnected Afghanistan. The premier returned to Islamabad after concluding his visit to Uzbekistan. (end)
