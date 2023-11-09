India Expresses Concern Over Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- India on Thursday expressed concern over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and urged to end violence.

Addressing a media briefing, Indian Ministry of External Official Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that India has emphasized the need for strict observance of international humanitarian law and conveyed deep concern at the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the increasing civilian toll.

India has also "welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance. India has also sent 38 tons of humanitarian relief material," Bagchi said.

New Delhi also called to eschew violence and work towards creating conditions for resumption of direct peace talks towards a two-state solution. (end)

