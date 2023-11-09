Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH - Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah stressed the importance of immediate end of Israeli crimes in Gaza.

CAIRO - The 17th Kuwaiti plane loaded with 40 tons of humanitarian aid allocated for the Gazans landed at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport.

NEW YORK - The State of Kuwait calls on the international community to pressure the Israeli occupation into joining the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), a step imperative for the security of the world, said a Kuwaiti diplomat.

KUWAIT - Kuwait plans to bolster cooperation with renowned healthcare bodies across the world, its health ministry said, citing the measure as instrumental in boosting the national healthcare system.

GAZA - The health authorities in the Gaza Strip announced that the death toll has amounted to 10,818 while the wounded since the 7th of October has reached 29,605, with an additional 13 deaths in the West Bank.

WASHINGTON - The United States unveiled that the Israeli government has agreed on implementing a four-hour humanitarian pause in northern Gaza Strip daily as of today.

BRUSSELS - Along with like-minded European countries, the Belgian government is currently also considering the possibility of recognising Palestine as an independent state and imposing a visa ban on violent and extremist Israeli settlers, Belgian Development Cooperation Minister Caroline Gennez said.

KUWAIT - The Kuwaiti Karate National Team won five medals -- one gold, two silver, and two bronze -- in the Asian Junior and youth Championship, which concluded in Kazakhstan, said Head of Kuwaiti Karate Federation Fayez Al-Daihani. (end) ibi