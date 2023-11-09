China's Economic Recovery Faces Deflationary Risks

(MENAFN- Asia Times) China's consumer prices declined again in October after the last contraction in July, adding to expectations the country needs to boost its economy with new monetary and fiscal measures.

The consumer price index (CPI) fell 0.2% last month from a year earlier and dropped 0.1% from September, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Thursday. The decline was caused mainly by falling food prices, it said.

In July, the figure decreased 0.3% year-on-year, the first decline since February 2021. It returned to a 0.1% growth in August but was flat in September.

“The month-on-month growth of food prices was negative 0.8% in October, compared with a 0.3% growth in September. This caused the CPI to fall last month,” Dong Lijuan, chief statistician of the City Department of the NBS, said in a statement.“This is because most regions in the country had good weather in October, resulting in a sufficient supply of agricultural products.”

Dong said prices of fresh food including eggs, pork, vegetables and aquaculture products fell after the National Day holidays, known as Golden Week, in early October. She said the falling pork prices in recent months had significantly dragged down the CPI.

Chen Guanghua, head of the animal husbandry and veterinary bureau at the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, said the sufficient supply of pigs since late September has resulted in a 2% month-on-month decline in pork prices in October.

He said pork prices, which were down 30.1% last month from a year ago, will slightly rebound over the next couple of months but fall again in early 2024.