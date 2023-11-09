An Important Statement From Fawry

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Fawry, the leading company in electronic payment solutions and digital financial services in Egypt, confirms the efficiency and security of its electronic defenses across all its platforms and all the services it provides electronically.

There is no validity to any rumors circulating on social media pages claiming that Fawry has been subjected to attacks or information system breaches.

The company immediately conducted an investigation into its servers and live broadcast. Based on the tests conducted by the company, it has been found that the servers serving customers and banks have not been subjected to any breaches.

The company also confirms that no financial or banking data of customers have been leaked. Furthermore, the company asserts that it adheres to the highest standards of cybersecurity in accordance with the requirements of global regulatory authorities.