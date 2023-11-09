Saudi Health Lunches Mega National Walking Campaign

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Riyadh:

Saudi Health Minister launches this Saturday, 11th November the 5th edition of the nationwide program #Walk30 in capital Riyadh. The event will bring together health and sport communities to promote walking for 30 minutes per day.

Saudi Health has stated that this program aims to implement walking as a habit and raise awareness on the health benefits side as well.

The #Walk30 campaign has set up several activities such as self-tests to measure individuals' walking levels and provide practical solutions, Saudi Health added.

A field study about walking habits among Saudis will be released as a part the campaign. As well as a walking challenge through the“Sehaty” mobile app to walk 8000 steps a day.

The event includes operating“Healthy Malls”; where walking routes will be provided in 7 malls during summer to avoid outdoor heat.

Worth mentioning that #Walk30 was originally launched in 2019. The 2022 edition was organized with the presence of Dr, WHO director-General. Last years participants exceeded 16K from 20 Saudi cities.