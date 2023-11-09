Ajman Tourism Strengthens Ties With AM & RS Holdings At World Travel Market London

(MENAFN- Mid-East)

Ajman, United Arab Emirates: The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) has marked its presence at the World Travel Market exhibition in London by signing a significant memorandum of understanding (MoU) with AM & RS Holdings, in the presence of His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of ADTD, Atif Malik, Managing Director and Rishi Somaiya, CEO of AM & RS Holdings.

The primary objective of this partnership is to bolster tourism and cultural promotion in the Emirate of Ajman, thereby attracting more visitors to this unique destination. The momentous agreement was officially inked during the exhibition, taking place from November 6 to 8, 2023.

This collaborative effort aims to elevate Ajman's tourism and cultural appeal in the United Kingdom by exchanging knowledge and modern technologies. Both parties are committed to providing advisory services and mutual support to ensure the successful realization of the MoU's objectives.

A key facet of this agreement entails the establishment of a visually striking office in St. Anne's Square, a prominent location in the city of Manchester, known for its high footfall. This strategic move will help orient visitors towards Ajman.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Ajman Department of Tourism Development will engage in discussions with hotels and relevant stakeholders in Ajman in partnership with AM & RS Holdings to offer exclusive rates to visitors, enhancing their overall tourism experience. Close collaboration between the two entities will extend to mutual media and advertising promotions of upcoming activities and events, to showcase the beauty of Ajman and introduce the UK public to the rich culture and history of the emirate.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, expressed his interest in this collaboration, emphasizing its significant positive impact on Ajman's tourism efforts. He stated,“The signing of this memorandum underscores our commitment to bolstering Ajman's reputation as a distinctive tourist destination. This partnership will play a pivotal role in achieving our goal by leveraging AM & RS Holding Company's experience and exchanging knowledge and resources.”

Atif Malik, Managing Director of AM & RS Holdings, also shared his thoughts, saying,“We are grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Ajman Department of Tourism Development to promote tourism and culture in this incredible destination. This memorandum reflects the shared interest of both parties in enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector, to strengthen Ajman's position as a distinguished and sustainable tourist destination. We hope this partnership will mark a significant step towards achieving our shared objectives.”

Rishi Somaiya, CEO of AM & RS Holding, confirmed:“The signing of the memorandum with the the Ajman Department of Tourism Development comes to build an ideal partnership that draws a road map to activate the strategies and plans established for the same purpose following the competencies and roles of each party, in a way that contributes to improve work and achieve sustainable development for this vital sector.”

This strategic move is part of an ongoing commitment to boost tourism and culture in the Emirate of Ajman, contributing to the sustainable development of this vital sector.

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development:

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.