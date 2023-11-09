TPP- Changing The Game For Frustrated Investors

(MENAFN- Pressat) Recently we had the pleasure of sitting down with TPP founders Lane Clark and Edward Davies to discuss the investment proposition that seems to be disrupting the 'traditional wealth management' space, and is building an almost 'cult' like following.

TPP is a platform that showcases experienced traders and their trading strategies. The strategies are wide and varied, and the founders have informed us that all strategies have track records of beating their market benchmarks over a number of years before they're showcased on the platform.

The results since launch are outstanding.

What is TPP?

Lane Clark: TPP is an investment platform that showcases experienced market beating traders and their trading strategies. We have made these strategies available to you. No management fee, no performance fee. A market beating product built for frustrated investors.

It looks and sounds too good to be true. Have you really returned more than 30% per annum over the last 3 years on your platform? How is that possible?

Lane Clark: Our traders are able to make heightened returns because they are traders, not fund managers. They can buy in, sell out, use a small amount of leverage, and all with one goal – to make money. As for the returns, our software records every trade as it is placed and provides a live profit and loss. Our headline results are actually slightly better than they look as we post-performance after ALL costs. The returns you see are pure profit for clients. We're bringing something new that nobody else has done, and our clients seem to love what we've built.

Can anyone have an automated trading portfolio with TPP?

Edward Davies: Yes. There is a minimum account size of £15,000, but as long as that requirement is met, any suitable investor can open an account.

Once a portfolio is set up, does the investor need to do anything else?

Edward Davies: No not really. The account will continue in an automated fashion as long as it is linked to the platform. Profits are automatically reinvested so the portfolio will continue to trade without any more necessary interaction.

Statistics suggest many fund managers underperform a simple market tracker. Why do you think this is?

Lane Clark: It's more than a suggestion. According to S&P Dow Jones Indices, fewer than 10% of active U.S. stock funds managed to beat their benchmarks. The figure is no better here in the K 2022, they found that actively managed UK large and mid-cap funds recorded underperformance rates of 92% and 97% respectively speaking, in the last 20 years, passive investing has done better than active stock picking. Nobody knows what the next 'big thing' will be, so it's better to buy the whole index and guarantee you don't miss it.

Investors are frustrated with their wealth managers. Why is TPP the solution?

Lane Clark: It's slightly harsh for me to say this, but in my opinion- many wealth managers are only really interested in increasing their funds under management. They are more salesmen than analysts. They place investors' funds onto platforms and then look for their next client has strategies and traders that are constantly looking to increase profits. Sometimes trades are short term, sometimes they are longer term, but all of them are placed with one goal in mind and that's to make clients money and increase their portfolios. Wealth managers want to stay out of the headlines. Mediocrity is rewarded. TPP is built for one reason only: to empower investors and assist them to beat their market benchmark each and every year.

Is it true that TPP could assist me in building my wealth quicker than an IFA or asset manager?

Edward Davies: There are of course no certainties in the investment world, and past performance is not an indication of future performance, but if it was, then there is no comparison. TPP has returned an average of over 30% over the last 3 years. That is more than the average wealth manager over all 3 years combined.

What are the fees?

Edward Davies: The fee structure is very simple. Nearly all of our strategies are $100 per month. That's it, there are no other fees. There is no commission, no entry or exit fees, just a subscription. The only strategies that aren't $100, are $75, and these are our leveraged passive trackers.

What does that mean? A leveraged passive tracker?

Lane Clark: Trackers are designed to simply track the market. They have become a very big thing in the investment world. Warren Buffett is a famous advocate of a tracker because most fund managers out there won't even make the returns of the index. In 2022, only 13.8% of UK Fund Managers outperformed the FTSE ALL Share index. Why pay for that, when you can simply track the index itself? Even better than that, at TPP we have designed leveraged trackers. This means you can track the S&P500 in the US of the FTSE 100 here in the UK, but for every 1% move up or down in the market, your allocation moves 2%, or even 3%. It's a tracker on steroids. If you believe in long-term investment, why not increase the leverage a touch?

Passive investing, ie. equity trackers, has become a big thing for simple investors, do you have that as an option on TPP?

Edward Davies: We do. We don't just have it as an option though, we have built superior versions. We have designed leveraged trackers. If you are a believer in long-term investment and want to track an equity index, then why do it 1 to 1, when you can have a 2x or 3x tracker on TPP? We have built the trackers so that they not only tracker the index precisely, but they do it at 2 or 3 times the rate. That means if you want to follow the S&P500 in the US, you can now do it so that every 1% move in the index, means a 2% move in your portfolio. We've taken Warren Buffett's favourite form of investing, and made it better. The price of linking to one of our trackers is $75 regardless of the size of your investment. There are no other costs which makes it very cheap. Leverage in the wrong hands can be dangerous, but on TPP the average leverage is a mere 2.2. Leverage in the right hands- is a market beating tool.

Is there a minimum investment?

Edward Davies: There is, but that comes with the nature of trading. Because our strategies use exchange-traded derivatives, a minimum account size of £15,000 needs to be met, but that's it.

How do I open an account?

Edward Davies: Opening an account is very simple. You will need an account with us at as well as an account at a major broker. The broker holds the trades and the capital. We use 2 of the largest brokerage houses in the world to make sure that client capital is as safe as it possibly can be Brokers, which holds over $12 billion in equity capital and over $300 billion in customer money. And StoneX, which holds a similar amount.

Well there you have it- TPP in the words of it's founders.

At this rate- it seems like it won't be long until TPP have many more advocates in their mission to change how the world invests.

Disruptive investing at it's finest....

Our role here is to report investment trends and products. We are non biased and provide impartial reviews.





