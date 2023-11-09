'Say No To Socks, Get A Gift You'll Remember' - Age UK Lambeth Launches Christmas Fundraising Campaign

(MENAFN- Pressat) As the festive season approaches, Age UK Lambeth is pleased to announce the launch of its Christmas fundraising campaign 'Say No to Socks, Get a Gift You'll Remember'.

Are you tired of receiving unwanted, dust-collecting presents year after year? This festive season, why not make a meaningful change by receiving gifts that truly make a difference? Ask family and friends for donations instead of naff gifts and make it a year to remember!

The cost of living crisis has hit our older population particularly hard. Rising energy bills and soaring food prices have placed a heavy burden on older individuals, many of whom live on fixed incomes. Age UK Lambeth is committed to ensuring that no older person in our community is left behind during the holiday season.

This year's campaign is dedicated to addressing the profound challenges faced by older adults in our community due to the ever-increasing cost of living by asking people to replace those unwanted and forgettable presents with something that matters most: support for older adults in our community who need it. The funds collected will go towards essential services, including:



Winter Warm Hubs: With winter approaching, many older people will struggle to stay warm in their homes. Age UK Lambeth will provide a winter warm hub where they can come and stay warm, get a meal, and make friends

Energy & Money Support: Age UK Lambeth will offer advice and support to help people with their energy bills, benefits, and other essential issues that older people often face during the winter months. Friendship Services: Loneliness and isolation are significant issues for older individuals, especially during the holidays. The campaign will fund our MYneighbour and MYsocial services to ensure the most isolated older people have someone to talk to and share the joy of the season with.

How it works:

Set up your Just Giving page which will connect directly to our Christmas campaignShare the link with family and friends and ask that they donate there instead of buying you a Christmas present this yearWatch as you raise life-changing money for older people in Lambeth

Direct donations can also be made to our Christmas campaign through our website , by calling 07749 850058 or by emailing .

We are also looking for volunteers to take part in our MY ho ho ho campaign. We are asking local volunteers to cook and deliver an extra Christmas meal for an older person in Lambeth. For more information please visit our website .

For more information about Age UK Lambeth's Christmas fundraising campaign and how you can get involved, please visit or contact James on 07749 850058 or email .

