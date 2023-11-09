Big Issue North And Stanley Chow Are Keeping You Warm From Heart To Toe This Winter

(MENAFN- Pressat) ****

Big Issue North have joined forces with celebrated artist Stanley Chow and sock supremos Stand4Socks to design a series of charity socks to keep you warm from heart to toe this winter.

The socks come in three limited-edition designs, including Chow's trademark takes on a Big Issue North vendor and on Santa Claus himself.

All profit made from the sales of these socks will go to Big Issue North, supporting people experiencing poverty to sell The Big Issue magazine, earn an income and change their lives. The socks retail at £12.99, and you can buy all three designs for the special price of £29.99.

Stanley Chow made his name through his trademark vector illustrations of famous faces from the worlds of music, television, film and sport. While he's worked with everyone from The White Stripes to The New York Times, he remains an unmistakably Mancunian phenomenon, providing artwork for Manchester Unity and the Mayor of Greater Manchester

Stanley Chow said:“I got the chance to design the pair of socks I've always wanted to wear and selling them will help raise money for a charity that I wholeheartedly support... what's not to like about that?!”

The charitable socks will warm your hearts and feet in three ways this winter: the high-quality combed cotton pair offer extreme comfort year-round, while you benefit from the warm glow of knowing that you're making a difference to people across the North of England who need it most.

Finally, because the socks are sold via Stand4Socks, a Manchester-based online sock specialist, for every pair that you buy, a durable, thick, antibacterial pair of socks are donated to a person experiencing homelessness on your behalf.

Since their conception, not only have Stand4Socks crafted the most comfortable sock on the market, but they have also delivered more than 150,000 socks to people experiencing homelessness.

Josh Turner, Founder of Stand4Socks, said:“Personally, this is my favourite collaboration we've been involved with this year. To be able to support the work that Big Issue North do to support people experiencing poverty to earn an income is fantastic. Combining that with our socks, if you'll excuse the pun, makes the perfect pair.

“Not only that, but I'm a huge fan of Stanley Chow's work, so to be able to bring his unique and iconic style to life on a sock is an absolute privilege. Bringing together Stanley's iconic style, our sock expertise and Big Issue North's purpose is a perfect mix of Manchester's unique energy.”

Roli Barker, director of Big Issue North, said:“We believe that everyone has the right to work their way out of poverty and deserves to be helped along the way. These amazing socks can set someone on that path to changing their lives.

“It could be someone who's struggling to keep a roof over their head, or who's been knocked back every time they ask for help. When you buy a pair, our dedicated team can do everything possible to support people to earn an income, and then walk with them every step of the way along their journey.

“We're grateful to Stanley and Stand4Socks for entering into this collaboration and using their skills to make a difference.”

When you buy Big Issue North's new socks, not only are you getting an exclusive design by one of the country's most revered artists, you're also giving opportunities to people across the north, and warming the feet of someone experiencing homelessness this winter – all for £12.99 per pair!

Buy your socks today at stand4socks/pages/big-issue-north-x-stand4-socks-collaboration

