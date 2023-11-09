Water Tower Research To Host Hybrid US Climate Investor Conference In New York City

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) November 9, 2023, ST. PETERSBURG, FL – Water Tower Research ( ) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting its inaugural hybrid US Climate Investor Conference in New York City on Thursday, December 7, 2023. The event will be held at the OTC Markets Group site at 300 Vesey Street, 12th floor, and presentations will also be virtual.

The conference will showcase a full day of live presentations by a select group of companies in the ClimateTech & Sustainable Investing industry. The format will consist of 25-minute presentations with Q&A throughout the day as well as panel sessions. There will also be an opportunity for break-out 1×1 meetings with presenting companies for investors.

Confirmed presenting companies include: TECO 2030 ASA, Loop Industries, Ocean Power Technologies, UGE International, RE Royalties, Revolve Renewable Power, SES AI, Greenland Technologies Holding Corp., Soluna Holdings, Inc., Gevo, Inc., The Metals Company, and SolarBank Corp.

Commenting on the US Climate Investor Conference, WTR Chief Executive Officer Charlie Phippen stated,“We are excited to host the inaugural US Climate Investor Conference and look forward to helping investors engage with many of the leading ClimateTech companies across North America. The sector continues to benefit from strong tailwinds and will remain one of the most important global investment sectors over the next decade.”

To request a free ticket to attend the conference in-person or for further information please email, or visit OTC Virtual Investor Conferences .

