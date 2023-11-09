(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Stocks in Play
11/9/2023 - 12:41 PM EST - Knight Therapeutics Inc. : Reported financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. Revenues were $81,500, an increase of $9,219 or 13% over the same period in prior-year. Net income was $9,588, compared to $1,591 in the same period in the prior year. Knight Therapeutics Inc. shares T.GUD are trading up $0.14 at $4.92.
