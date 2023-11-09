(MENAFN- Baystreet) Micron Hikes on New Product Developments

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares galloped Thursday, having demonstrated its industry leadership by announcing its 32Gb monolithic die-based 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory featuring best-in-class performance of up to 8000 MT/s to support data center workloads today and into the future. These high-capacity, high-speed memory modules are engineered to meet the performance and data-handling needs of a wide range of mission-critical applications in data center and cloud environments, including artificial intelligence (AI), in-memory databases (IMDBs) and efficient processing for multithreaded, multicore count general compute workloads.

Powered by Micron's industry-leading 1ß (1-beta) technology, the 32Gb DDR5 DRAM die-based 128GB DDR5 RDIMM memory delivers the following enhancements over competitive 3DS through-silicon via (TSV) products: more than 45% improved bit density; up to 24% improved energy efficiency; up to 16% lower latency; up to a 28% improvement in AI training performance.

Micron's 32Gb DDR5 memory solution uses innovative die architecture choices for leading array efficiency and the densest monolithic DRAM die. Voltage domain and refresh management features help optimize the power delivery network providing much-needed energy efficiency improvements. Additionally, the die-dimension aspect ratio was optimized to advance the manufacturing efficiency of the 32Gb high-capacity DRAM die.

MU shares gained $3.08, or 4.3%, to $75.36.

