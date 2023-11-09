(MENAFN- Baystreet) Pulmatrix Down on Q3 Results

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ: PULM) shares dived Thursday, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary and central nervous system disease using its patented dry powder inhalation iSPERSETM technology, today announced third quarter financial results for 2023 and provided a corporate update on its development programs.

CEO Ted Raad commented, "Our PUR1900 Phase 2b study in allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis, or ABPA, is ongoing with newly activated sites now contributing to enrollment efforts. With receipt of the FDA "study may proceed" letter for PUR3100 announced in September 2023, we anticipate initiating the PUR3100 Phase 2 study once appropriate financing or partnership has been arranged. While we continue to advance our clinical programs, we believe we have maintained operational efficiency to preserve our projected cash runway into the first quarter of 2025."

Revenues decreased $0.1 million to $1.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to $1.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease is related to the Company's revenues recognized in accordance with the Cipla Agreement for PUR1900 during the period. Pulmatrix's total cash and cash equivalents balance was $21.3 million. The Company anticipates that its cash position, based on operational efficiencies and prioritization of spending, is sufficient to fund its operations into the first quarter of 2025.

PULM shares lost two cents, or 1.1%, to $1.90.

