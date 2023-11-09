(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Virgin Galactic Skyward as Flights Paused
Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) shares climbed midday Thursday, amid plans announced Wednesday to pause spaceflight operations next year to focus resources on developing its next-generation Delta-class spacecraft.
Although Virgin Galactic has been flying commercial missions at a monthly rate since June, the space tourism company will reduce the rate its VSS Unity spacecraft is flying to a quarter rate, before pausing“in mid-2024” to focus resources on final assembly of new Delta ships, the company said in its third-quarter results.
Virgin Galactic laid off about 185 employees on Tuesday, or about 18% of its workforce, in order“to decrease its costs and strategically realign its resources.” The reduction brings Virgin Galactic's total headcount to 840 employees and is expected to generate about $25 million in annual cost savings.
The space tourism company posted a net loss of $104.6 million, or 28 cents a share, compared with a loss of 43 cents a share expected, according to analysts surveyed by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv.
Virgin Galactic generated $1.7 million in revenue during the quarter – up from $767,000 a year prior. Earlier this month Virgin Galactic completed its fifth commercial spaceflight.
Virgin Galactic stock rose 46 cents, or 29.5%, to $2.02, in early Thursday trading from its close at $1.56 a share. The stock is down 55% year-to-date.
MENAFN09112023000212011056ID1107403236
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.