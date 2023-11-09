(MENAFN- Baystreet) S&P Little Changed













Advertisment





The S&P 500 hovered near the flatline on Thursday as the broad-market index struggled to build on its longest winning streak since November 2021.

The Dow Jones Industrials came off its lows of the morning, but still trailed yesterday's close by 23.17 points to 34,089.10.

The much-broader index sank 0.29 points to 4,382.49, threatening an eight-session win streak.

The NASDAQ regained 4.79 points to 13,655.21.

Disney rose 7% after reporting better-than-expected profit and expanding its cost-cutting plan, while Arm dipped 6% following its first quarterly report as a public company. MGM Resorts dipped 1% even after posting strong results and a new share buyback program.

In other news, initial filings for jobless benefits released Thursday showed a decline of 3,000. Traders are looking ahead to remarks from a slate of Federal Reserve officials - including chair Jerome Powell.

The culmination of third-quarter earnings season continues after the bell with reports from Wynn Resorts, Illumina and Unity Software.

Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell back, raising yields to 4.56% from Wednesday's 4.52%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.

Oil prices recovered 76 cents to $76.09 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices gained $8.60 to $1,966.40.





















MENAFN09112023000212011056ID1107403232