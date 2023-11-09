Ukrainian Parliament Passes 2024 State Budget

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukraine's parliament passed the 2024 state budget on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing Interfax.
"The 2024 state budget has been passed! The priorities are set
down clearly in the budget," Ukrainian media quoted Prime Minister
Denis Shmygal as saying on Telegram.
He said almost half of the budget spending would go on defense
and security.
"The indexation of pensions, as well a higher minimum wage have
been budgeted for. Education spending will increase by more than
UAH 20 billion. Spending on health care will rise by more than UAH
20 billion. We are doubling funds for the veterans support program.
We are providing more than UAH 40 billion to support business," he
said.
The government in September approved the draft 2024 state budget
with record expenditures and deficit.
The budget that the government introduced for its second reading
with hardly any changes following discussion by the parliament's
budget committee and parliament itself, projects revenue to rise
24.9% from 2023 to UAH 1.769 trillion in 2024, and expenditure to
fall 2.5% to UAH 3.309 trillion. General Fund revenue should grow
27.3% to UAH 1.597 trillion and expenditure 0.4% to UAH 3.108
trillion.
Defense and security spending will be around UAH 1.69
trillion.
The Finance Ministry said earlier that the bill called for
reducing the budget deficit to 20.4% of GDP in 2024 from 27% of GDP
in 2023.
The state budget deficit is capped at UAH 1.572 trillion,
including UAH 1.509 trillion for the General Fund. The public debt
ceiling will be raised to UAH 7.46 trillion lion's share of the
deficit, equivalent to $41 billion, should be covered with external
financing.
The government, when approving the draft state budget for its
second reading, lowered its 2024 GDP growth forecast from 5% to
4.6%, but improved the inflation forecast from 10.8% to 9.7%, and
adjusted its estimate for the the assumption about the average
exchange rate next year to UAH 40.7/$1 from UAH 41.4/$1.
MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107403158
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.