China Bars Citizens From Visiting Conflict-Hit Northern Myanmar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China on Thursday barred its citizens from traveling to
conflict-hit northern Myanmar, Azernews reports,
citing Yeni Safak.
The Foreign Ministry urged“Chinese citizens not to travel to
northern Myanmar for the time being in view of the armed conflicts
that have broken out in several parts of the region,” Beijing-based
daily Global Times reported.
“Chinese citizens already in the conflict area should pay close
attention to the situation and move to a safe place or return home
as soon as possible under the premise of ensuring their safety,” it
added.
Fighting has escalated in the northern Shan state, close to the
border with China, in recent days.
The Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army, the Ta'ang
National Liberation Army, and the Arakan Army have claimed control
of numerous outposts and four towns, and blocked critical trade
routes to China.
The UN has also said it is alarmed by the heavy fighting in the
Shan state, citing reports of artillery shelling and airstrikes
that resulted in civilian casualties and tens of thousands of
people being displaced internally and hundreds crossing the
border.
