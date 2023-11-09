US, China Conclude Five-Day Climate Talks

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China and the US concluded on Wednesday five-day talks on climate change, Azernews reports, citing Yeni Safak.

John Kerry, US president's special envoy for climate, said he had“comprehensive and constructive discussions” with his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua over past five days until Wednesday.

The two sides met in California for the second time since Kerry visited China in July.

“We reached common ground on a number of issues that we expect will prove productive in these critical weeks ahead of COP28,” Kerry said on X, referring to UN Climate Change Conference of Parties in United Arab Emirates scheduled for next month.

According to Chinese state media, the two sides exchanged “comprehensive and in-depth views around implementing the spirit of the summit” between Chinese and US leaders held in Indonesia last year.

“Positive outcomes were achieved on bilateral cooperation and action on climate change, as well as joint efforts to ensure the success of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN,” Beijing-based daily Global Times reported.