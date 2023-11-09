Statistics Agency Names Top Foreign Trade Partners Of Uzbekistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-September 2023, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover
amounted to $44.7 billion, of which $17.7 billion was exports and
$20 billion – imports, Azernews reports, citing
Kun News Agency.
During the reporting period, China had the highest share in
Uzbekistan's FTT – 21.1% or $9.45 billion (exports to China –
$$1.85 billion, imports from China – $7.55 billion).
Russia was second on the list with 15.7% or $7.03 billion
(exports – $2.32 billion, imports – $4.70 billion), followed by
Kazakhstan – 7.2% or $3.22 billion (exports – $1.06 billion,
imports – $2.16 billion).
The share of other countries in Uzbekistan's foreign trade
turnover over the nine months:
Türkiye – $2.4 billion
Korea – $1.7 billion
Turkmenistan – $830.3 million
Germany – $784.2 million
Kyrgyzstan – $754 million
France – $659 million
Afghanistan – $615.3 million
In January-September of the year, Uzbekistan carried out trade
relations with 193 countries globally.
