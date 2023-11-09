Uzbekistan Plans To Double Its GDP By 2030

(MENAFN- AzerNews) At the ECO summit in Tashkent, the President of Uzbekistan
Shavkat Mirziyoyev said that the country is planning to double its
gross domestic product by 2030, Azernews reports,
citing Kun News Agency.
“Over the past six years, the GDP of New Uzbekistan has
increased one and a half times. By 2030, we seek to double this
indicator,” the president said.
According to Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the country intends to achieve
this target by creating a“green” economy and a modern
infrastructure, providing incentives to the private sector, and
actively attracting foreign investment.
“In this regard, we are ready for effective cooperation with all
member-states of the Economic Cooperation Organization, which have
their own voice and prestige in the international arena.
The economies of our close and good neighborly countries can
complement one another. Common trade and transport corridors as
well as energy networks inextricably connect us,” Mirziyoyev
said.
He added that the member states will certainly achieve
significant results in the future by finding together new“points
of growth”.
MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107403154
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.