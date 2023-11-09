National Wine Agency Hosting Korean Influencers, Wine Professionals In Promotion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Korean journalists, influencers and wine professionals interested in finding new trade partners are visiting Georgia in the Georgian National Wine Agency's promotion effort of the country's wines, Azernews reports, Agenda.

The Agency on Thursday said the visiting group had been hosted in capital Tbilisi to be introduced to products by 30 Georgian wine producing companies.

The tour saw them visit the country's eastern winemaking region of Kakheti and the central-eastern region of Kartli, where they tasted wines made by classical and traditional methods.

The Agency said similar tours organised by its contractor Korean marketing company Wine21 would help Georgian companies improve their trade partnerships with Korean importers.

Korea was identified as one of the“strategic markets” for promotion of Georgian wine in 2019, with the United States Agency for International Development involved in promotion of Georgian products in the country within a cooperation signed between the Georgian Agency and the USAID this year.