National Wine Agency Hosting Korean Influencers, Wine Professionals In Promotion

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Korean journalists, influencers and wine professionals
interested in finding new trade partners are visiting Georgia in
the Georgian National Wine Agency's promotion effort of the
country's wines, Azernews reports, Agenda.
The Agency on Thursday said the visiting group had
been hosted in capital Tbilisi to be introduced to products by 30
Georgian wine producing companies.
The tour saw them visit the country's eastern
winemaking region of Kakheti and the central-eastern region of
Kartli, where they tasted wines made by classical and traditional
methods.
The Agency said similar tours organised by its
contractor Korean marketing company Wine21 would help Georgian
companies improve their trade partnerships with Korean
importers.
Korea was identified as one of the“strategic markets” for
promotion of Georgian wine in 2019, with the United States Agency
for International Development involved in promotion of Georgian
products in the country within a cooperation signed between the
Georgian Agency and the USAID this year.
MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107403153
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.