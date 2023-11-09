Georgia 43Rd Among 196 Countries In Global Corruption Index, Says Gov't

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Government of Georgia on Thursday said the country had been ranked 43rd put of 196 countries in the Global Corruption Index published by the Swiss risk management company Global Risk Profile, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Government Administration said Georgia had been promoted by two places and included in the top 25 percent of the Index.

In freedom from corruption qualification Georgia surpassed all European Union candidate countries and eight member states of the EU and NATO, it also pointed out.