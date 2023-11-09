Georgia 43Rd Among 196 Countries In Global Corruption Index, Says Gov't

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Government of Georgia on Thursday said the country had been
ranked 43rd put of 196 countries in the Global Corruption Index
published by the Swiss risk management company Global Risk Profile, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Government Administration said Georgia had been promoted by
two places and included in the top 25 percent of the Index.
In freedom from corruption qualification Georgia surpassed all
European Union candidate countries and eight member states of the
EU and NATO, it also pointed out.
MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107403152
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.