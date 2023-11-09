               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Sales Of Italian Recycled Plastic Drop By 30% In 2023


11/9/2023 3:10:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sales of Italian recycled plastic are set to drop by 30% in 2023 due to competition from cheaper virgin plastic produced in Asia, the association of Italian plastic recycling companies Assorimap said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

The domestic plastic recycling industry has lost ground to manufacturers of the virgin product due to a fall in oil prices and business innovations, Assorimap president Walter Regis told ANSA.

In Italy 60 companies operate in the plastic recycling industry, employing a total of 3,000 people and with a total turnover of over one billion euro.

MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107403151

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search