Sales Of Italian Recycled Plastic Drop By 30% In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Sales of Italian recycled plastic are set to drop by 30% in 2023
due to competition from cheaper virgin plastic produced in Asia,
the association of Italian plastic recycling companies Assorimap
said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing
ANSA.
The domestic plastic recycling industry has lost ground to
manufacturers of the virgin product due to a fall in oil prices and
business innovations, Assorimap president Walter Regis told
ANSA.
In Italy 60 companies operate in the plastic recycling industry,
employing a total of 3,000 people and with a total turnover of over
one billion euro.
