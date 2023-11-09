               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

President: Iran And Azerbaijan Will Continue To Successfully Cooperate And Strengthen Relations


11/9/2023 3:10:54 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “In previous years, we witnessed the attempts of extra-regional forces to interfere in friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran,” the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said while meeting with the President of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in Tashkent, Azernews reports.

“These attempts were in vain. I am confident that our enemies will not achieve their goals. Iran and Azerbaijan will continue to successfully cooperate and strengthen relations,” the head of state added.

MENAFN09112023000195011045ID1107403150

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search