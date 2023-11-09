President: Iran And Azerbaijan Will Continue To Successfully Cooperate And Strengthen Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “In previous years, we witnessed the attempts of extra-regional
forces to interfere in friendly relations between Azerbaijan and
Iran,” the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, said while
meeting with the President of Iran, Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, in
Tashkent, Azernews reports.
“These attempts were in vain. I am confident that our enemies
will not achieve their goals. Iran and Azerbaijan will continue to
successfully cooperate and strengthen relations,” the head of state
added.
