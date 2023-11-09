New Group Of Mobilized Russian Soldiers Arrives In Dzhankoi - Partisans

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A new group of mobilized Russian soldiers has arrived in the temporarily occupied city of Dzhankoi, Crimea.

Ukraine's Atesh partisan movement reported this on the Telegram messaging app, according to Ukrinform.

"Atesh agents report that, after a brief lull, newly mobilized troops are arriving in Dzhankoi. They are being sent to the military unit near the airfield, and then to the front line," the post reads.

At the same time, military hospitals in Crimea are crowded with wounded soldiers. This makes the occupiers use civilian hospitals. Russian losses are very significant.

"Any other country would have already stopped waging a war of aggression, but not the Russian Federation. This is the result of more than 20 years of Putin's rule and the policy of deception and terror of his own population," the partisans said.

Photo credit: Atesh