Slovakia's New Top Diplomat Reaffirms Solidarity With Ukraine


11/9/2023 3:10:27 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Slovak Foreign Minister Juraj Blanár reaffirmed his country's solidarity with Ukraine at a meeting with Ambassador Myroslav Kastran.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Slovakia on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform saw.

"Today, Minister Blanár welcomed the Ukrainian ambassador, H.E. Myroslav Kastran. They discussed the current situation in Ukraine. The Minister confirmed Slovakia's solidarity with Ukraine, emphasizing support for a peaceful, independent, democratic, and economically stable Ukraine," the Slovak foreign ministry said.

Read also: Slovakia rejects EUR 40 in military aid for Ukrain

As reported earlier, late October, the newly-appointed Prime Minister of Slovakia, Robert Fico, announced that his government would cease all military assistance to Ukraine.

