EU Not To Revoke“Visa-Free Transport” For Ukraine At Demand Of Polish Carriers - Minister Kubrakov

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The demands of Polish carriers to amend the Agreement on the Liberalization of Road Freight Transport between Ukraine and the European Union (the so-called visa-free transport) are unfounded, therefore such changes are not on the table.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, the ministry's press service reports.

On Tuesday, Kubrakov discussed with Poland's Infrastructure Minister Andrzej Adamczyk the blocking of three checkpoints on the border by Polish protesters.

"The key is that no changes or cancellation of the Liberalization Agreement are being discussed," he emphasized.

At the same time, Kubrakov assured that the Ministry for Reconstruction of Ukraine is ready to help Polish colleagues to resolve the situation with the blocking at the border, provide all relevant explanations, and hold meetings as required.

"Ukraine respects the right to protest and is ready for a constructive dialogue to resolve the situation. At the same time, we should note that the blocking of the border by Polish protesters disrupts logistical routes, which is already affecting the economies of Ukraine and the European Union," the minister said.

According to the Ministry of Reconstruction, as of Thursday evening, more than 20,000 vehicles remain stuck on both sides of the border. The economy of not only Ukraine or Poland suffers losses, but also that of other countries as goods cannot be shipped and contractual obligations are being breached.

As Ukrinform reported, on Monday, Polish carriers began a blockade of truck traffic near the three largest checkpoints on the border between Poland and Ukraine: Korczowa-Krakivets, Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska, and Dorohusk-Yahodyn.

Tomasz Borkowski, the organizer of the protest near the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint, said that trucks would be blocked, but humanitarian and military aid for Ukraine would be allowed to pass through. According to him, the protest was officially registered by Polish carriers with local authorities until January 3, 2024.

Among the carriers' demands to the Polish government are the return of the practice of permits for Ukrainian carriers; toughening of ECMT (European Conference of Ministers of Transport) transportation rules for foreign carriers; inability to register companies in Poland if their financial activities are not in the EU; creation of a separate queue for cars with EU license plates; creation of a separate queue at all borders for empty trucks; and access to the Ukrainian Shliakh system.

Ukrainian Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Zvarych called the blockade "a painful stab in the back of Ukraine" and called for an end to it.