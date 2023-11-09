               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
EU Reacts To Russia's Attack On Foreign Civilian Vessel In Odesa Region


11/9/2023 3:10:27 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU believes Russia's attack on a foreign civilian vessel in Odesa region is yet another proof of Moscow's deliberate strengthening of the global food security crisis.

EU spokesman Peter Stano wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"This attack on foreign civilian vessel is yet another escalation by Russia and proof of Russia terrorising civilian naval traffic," the official noted.

Read also: Despite Russian shelling, corridor in Black Sea working - 11 ships near ports

According to Stano, "by targeting Ukrainian ports and export facilities, Russia deliberately exacerbates global food security crisis."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at a civilian ship flying the flag of Liberia as it was checking into one of the Black Sea ports in Odesa region.

