EU Reacts To Russia's Attack On Foreign Civilian Vessel In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU believes Russia's attack on a foreign civilian vessel in Odesa region is yet another proof of Moscow's deliberate strengthening of the global food security crisis.
EU spokesman Peter Stano wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.
"This attack on foreign civilian vessel is yet another escalation by Russia and proof of Russia terrorising civilian naval traffic," the official noted. Read also:
According to Stano, "by targeting Ukrainian ports and export facilities, Russia deliberately exacerbates global food security crisis."
As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at a civilian ship flying the flag of Liberia as it was checking into one of the Black Sea ports in Odesa region.
