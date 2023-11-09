EU Reacts To Russia's Attack On Foreign Civilian Vessel In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU believes Russia's attack on a foreign civilian vessel in Odesa region is yet another proof of Moscow's deliberate strengthening of the global food security crisis.

EU spokesman Peter Stano wrote about this on X (formerly Twitter), Ukrinform reports.

"This attack on foreign civilian vessel is yet another escalation by Russia and proof of Russia terrorising civilian naval traffic," the official noted.

According to Stano, "by targeting Ukrainian ports and export facilities, Russia deliberately exacerbates global food security crisis."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian invasion army launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile at a civilian ship flying the flag of Liberia as it was checking into one of the Black Sea ports in Odesa region.