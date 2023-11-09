Kyiv, Moscow Could Potentially Start Talks Next Year, Czech President Believes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of the Czech Republic Petr Pavel does not rule out that Ukraine and Russia will be forced to start settlement negotiations as early as next year because the current battlefield situation offers no indications that Ukraine can gain a significant military advantage, while time is in Russia's favor.

Pavel spoke at the Diplomacy and Security conference on Thursday, Ukrinform reports with reference to Novinky .

"Next year, they may reach a certain start to negotiations, as the developments do not indicate that the Ukrainian side can gain a military advantage. Now time is in favor of Russia, which has a stronger mobilization base of human resources," Pavel said.

He recalled that Russia replenishes its materiel stocks, including due to mass deliveries from North Korea and the circumvention of sanctions.

The former chief of the General Staff and former chief of the NATO Military Committee noted that Russia is trying to drag out the conflict for as long as possible, and next year's presidential election in the United States could shake international readiness to help Ukraine and supply weapons to the nation.

"The situation is clearly not positive. What should be positive for Ukraine is that we are on their side and should support them in achieving their goals. For our part, we have no other choice but to insist on support," Pavel said, adding that the West will have to do this until the Ukrainians themselves decide on the next step.

At the same time, the president of the Czech Republic repeated at the conference what he had already said several times in different forms that "any success for Russia would mean our failure."

Pavel, who until 2018 headed NATO's Military Committee, previously stated that if the Ukrainians do not succeed with the summer counteroffensive, then this year they will have no other option, because the partners will again have to accumulate very large resources to help the country with the next offensive, which is a very complex task.