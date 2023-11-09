War Update: Ukrainian Forces Repel Enemy Attacks In Seven Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Defense Forces have repelled Russian attacks in the Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka, and four more directions.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Over the past day, 55 combat engagements have occurred on the front.

Ukraine's Defense Forces continue conducting the offensive operation in the Melitopol direction and offensive (assault) actions in the Bakhmut direction.

Ukrainian warriors are inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the enemy, and exhausting Russian invaders all over the front line. The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine.

Ukraine's Air Force launched four strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters.

Ukrainian missile units hit two enemy command posts, four artillery systems, and one signals intelligence system.

Russian troops launched one missile strike and 13 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 42 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Additionally, Russia fired one Kh-59 guided missile at Ukraine's territory. The enemy projectile was intercepted by Ukraine's air defense units.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No signs of enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka. Ukrainian forces repelled seven enemy attacks. Russian invaders launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Stepove and Petropavlivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy mortar and artillery strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Luhansk region's Stelmakhivka and Novoiehorivka. The enemy launched air strikes near the Donetsk region's Novoselivka and the Luhansk region's Bilohorivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian invaders conducted assault actions to the southeast of the Donetsk region's Novokalynove, Avdiivka and Pervomaiske. Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy attacks. About 15 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian occupiers made 23 unsuccessful attacks near the Donetsk region's Marinka and Novomykhailivka. The enemy launched air strikes near Oleksandropil and Novomykhailivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Shakhtarske direction, with the support of aircraft, Russian troops conducted assault actions near the Donetsk region's Zolota Nyva and Staromaiorske, but had no success. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Russians conducted unsuccessful assault actions near the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Robotyne. Ukrainian forces repelled four enemy attacks. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes. The enemy launched air strikes near Novodarivka and Robotyne.

In the Kherson direction, Russian troops launched artillery strikes on the city of Kherson, and the Kherson region's Zolota Balka, Tokarivka, Poniativka and Dniprovske.