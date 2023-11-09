Iran And Azerbaijan Will Continue To Successfully Cooperate And Strengthen Relations - President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9. In previous
years, we witnessed the attempts of extra-regional forces to
interfere in friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Iran, said
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he met with President of
Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi in Tashkent, Trend reports.
“These attempts were in vain. I am confident that our enemies
will not achieve their goals. Iran and Azerbaijan will continue to
successfully cooperate and strengthen relations,” the head of state
added.
