President Of Ukraine Thanks Azerbaijan For Assistance In Energy Sector


11/9/2023 3:10:09 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9 . President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the assistance provided in the energy sector before winter, Trend reports.

“Today I would like to thank Azerbaijan. Before winter, as we agreed with President Ilham Aliyev, Ukraine has received assistance to support the power grid. We understand that this winter there may be difficulties. We are preparing. And the support to Ukraine is critically important,” he said in an evening video message.

