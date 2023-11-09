President Of Ukraine Thanks Azerbaijan For Assistance In Energy Sector

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 9 . President of
Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan
for the assistance provided in the energy sector before winter,
Trend reports.
“Today I would like to thank Azerbaijan. Before winter, as we
agreed with President Ilham Aliyev, Ukraine has received assistance
to support the power grid. We understand that this winter there may
be difficulties. We are preparing. And the support to Ukraine is
critically important,” he said in an evening video message.
